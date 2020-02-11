Untitled.png

Ingredients

1 cup low-fat vanilla yogurt

2⁄3 cup canned chopped peaches

2⁄3 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

2 Tablespoons granola

Directions

Divide yogurt between 2 clear glasses or dishes.

Spoon half of the peaches and blueberries on top of the yogurt.

Sprinkle each sundae with granola.

Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

Notes

Substitute any fruit you have on hand: try sliced bananas, canned mandarin oranges, or grapes cut in half.

Try different flavors of yogurt like lemon or strawberry.

For tasty, healthy recipes that fit your budget, visit www.FoodHero.org!

Photo and recipe source: Foodhero.org

