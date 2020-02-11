Ingredients
1 cup low-fat vanilla yogurt
2⁄3 cup canned chopped peaches
2⁄3 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
2 Tablespoons granola
Directions
Divide yogurt between 2 clear glasses or dishes.
Spoon half of the peaches and blueberries on top of the yogurt.
Sprinkle each sundae with granola.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
Substitute any fruit you have on hand: try sliced bananas, canned mandarin oranges, or grapes cut in half.
Try different flavors of yogurt like lemon or strawberry.
Photo and recipe source: Foodhero.org
