Recipe & Photo Source: FoodHero.org
Number of servings: 5
Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 40 minutes
Ingredients:
3 1⁄2 cups sweet potatoes, peeled and diced (2 medium)
1 Tablespoon oil
1 teaspoon salt
1⁄2 teaspoon sugar
2 teaspoons italian seasoning
1⁄4 teaspoon pepper
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil.
2. Mix the sweet potato cubes with the oil, salt, sugar, Italian seasoning and pepper so that each piece is coated.
3. Arrange cubes in a single layer on the baking sheet.
4. Bake for 10 minutes, stir or turn cubes, bake an additional 10 minutes or until tender and golden brown.
5. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
• No Italian seasoning? Use 1 teaspoon dried oregano, 1 teaspoon dried basil and ½ teaspoon garlic powder.
