Number of servings: 4
Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 35 minutes
Ingredients:
4 bell peppers
2 teaspoons vegetable oil
1⁄2 teaspoon italian seasoning
1⁄2 teaspoon garlic powder
1⁄4 teaspoon each salt and pepper
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
2. Wash bell peppers and remove tops and seeds. Cut peppers in half and rub with vegetable oil. Place cut side up on a rimmed baking sheet and sprinkle with Italian seasoning, garlic powder, salt and pepper.
3. Roast until peppers are tender and blistered in spots, about 30 to 35 minutes.
4. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.