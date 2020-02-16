1 1/2 cups raspberries, fresh or frozen
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
1 tsp red onion (optional)
1 tsp Dijon mustard
1/2 cup olive oil
Salt, pepper, and honey to taste
Blend the first 4 ingredients with a stick blender or in a food processor, then while running slowly pour in the olive oil. Use salt, pepper, and honey to taste.
There are already-made options, such as Newman’s Own and Annies both make great Raspberry vinaigrettes as well, and using other dressings are just as acceptable.
This is a great salad to have mixed up in the fridge as an easy side dish to add veggies to your meal. Don’t forget to check out https://www.choosemyplate.gov; this is a great resource to help you get the recommended amounts of each food group so that you can continue or start to eat well!
