Number of servings: 6
Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 5 minutes
Ingredients:
1⁄2 cup nonfat plain yogurt
1⁄4 cup peanut butter
3⁄4 teaspoon cinnamon (optional)
Directions:
1. In a small bowl, mix together yogurt and peanut butter. Add cinnamon, if desired.
2. Serve with slices of fruit or vegetables.
3. Refrigerate leftovers within two hours.
Notes
• To avoid peanut butter, try sunflower seed butter.
