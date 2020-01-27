Recipe and photo from www.FoodHero.org
Number of servings: 1
Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 25 minutes
Ingredients:
1/2 English muffin
1 1⁄2 Tablespoons spaghetti or pizza sauce
1 Tablespoon grated cheese
4 Tablespoons chopped vegetables, fruits, and/or cooked meat
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
2. Lightly toast English muffin.
3. Spread with spaghetti sauce or pizza sauce.
4. Add cheese and pizza toppings of your choice.
5. Bake 5-7 minutes until muffin is lightly browned and cheese is melted.
6. Allow to cool slightly before eating.
7. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
• Try a variety of fruits and vegetables such as onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, pineapple, and tomato.
• Add cut up cooked meat like chicken or sausage.
• Try whole wheat English muffins for added fiber.
