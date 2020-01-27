Tillamook, OR (97141)

Today

Rain likely. High 53F. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.