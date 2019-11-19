Recipe and photo source: FoodHero.org
Number of servings: 4
Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 25 minutes
Ingredients:
1 cup Greek yogurt
1 teaspoon dill weed
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon salt
1 pound (2 cups) Brussels sprouts ( trimmed and halved lengthwise)
2 teaspoons margarine or butter
1⁄4 cup water
Directions:
1. In a small bowl, mix yogurt, dill weed, lemon juice and salt. Set aside.
2. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, sauté sprouts (cut side down) in margarine until they begin to brown.
3. Stir. Add water. Cover. Steam until the water is gone and sprouts are tender crisp, 3 to 5 minutes.
4. Mix sprouts with lemon dill sauce. Serve warm.
5. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.