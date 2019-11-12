Number of servings: 4
Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 15 minutes
Ingredients:
3⁄4 pound asparagus, washed and trimmed (2 1/2 cups sliced)
1 teaspoon oil
3 Tablespoons slivered almonds
1⁄4 teaspoon salt
Pinch of black pepper
1⁄4 teaspoon sugar
1⁄8 teaspoon ginger powder
Directions:
1. Slice the asparagus diagonally into pieces about ¾ inch long.
2. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add remaining ingredients. Stir and sauté until asparagus is a brighter green, 3-5 minutes.
3. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and cook until the asparagus is just fork-tender. Avoid overcooking. Shake the pan occasionally to prevent sticking or burning.
4. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.