Recipe and photo: FoodHero.Org
Number of Servings: 6
Prep and cooking time: 45 minutes
Ingredients:
2 teaspoons oil
1 cup quick-cooking oats
1/3 cup almonds, chopped
1/3 cup reduced-fat peanut butter
1/4 cup honey
1/3 cup dried cranberries
Directions:
In a medium bowl combine all ingredients until well mixed.
Form oat mixture into 18 balls about 1 inch wide.
Place balls on a cookie sheet. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Notes:
Honey is not recommended for children under 1 year old.
To avoid sticky fingers, keep the oat balls cool until ready to eat.
To avoid peanut butter, try sunflower seed butter.
