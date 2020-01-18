The frittata works as a quick breakfast, lunch or dinner option. Packed with protein, it’s also a great way to fulfill that hard-to-meet recommendation for daily vegetable intake.
Inspired by a “mix-and-match” frittata feature in Parade Magazine, this recipe has become a go-to for using up various leftovers. The hardest thing about this recipe is finding a pan that can be used on both the stovetop and in the oven. (I use a 10-inch cast iron skillet that I bought from a flea market vendor.)
Number of servings: 6-8
Ingredients:
8 eggs
½ t. salt
¼ t. pepper
1 T. olive oil
1 C. “mix & match” veggies – garlic, onion, spinach, pepper, mushroom, zucchini, and/or broccoli
½ C. cooked ham, chicken, sausage, or bacon (optional)
½ - 1 C. shredded cheese (I prefer Tillamook Sharp)
½ C. fresh herbs such as basil, chives, cilantro (optional)
1 T. “flavor boost” – Dijon mustard, capers, sriracha or pesto (optional)
Top with salsa or sliced fresh tomatoes
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a separate bowl, beat or whisk eggs. Add salt and pepper and set aside.
Heat oil in skillet on the stovetop over medium heat. Add chopped veggies. Sauté for 1- 2 minutes. Add meat (optional) and sauté with veggies for 2 minutes. Add any additional optional ingredients. Sprinkle with cheese and pour egg mixture over the top, covering the pan evenly. Cook for 2-3 minutes, pulling edges back to allow uncooked egg to run underneath. Transfer skillet to preheated oven and bake for 15 minutes or until just set. Let stand 5 minutes. Can be eaten warm or cold. Tastes great topped with salsa or fresh sliced tomatoes.
Coconut fruit tart
Coconut fruit tart is a nice slice to wake up my taste buds and change up my breakfast groove. Bran flakes in a crunchy walnut crust and fruit boost the fiber.
3 cups bran flakes, crumbled
3 tablespoons butter, melted
½ cup chopped walnuts
1 teaspoon ground ginger
2 eggs, room temperature
2 cups plain yogurt
½ cup shredded coconut (I prefer unsweetened, but sweetened works)
1 tablespoon honey
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups chopped fruit (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, plums, mango)
¼ cup coconut, toasted
1 teaspoon lime zest
Crust
Heat oven to 375°F. While the oven is heating, toast ¼ cup coconut for topping. Spread coconut in a single layer on baking sheet. Bake for 5-7 minutes, until lightly browned, stirring frequently. Coconut is high in fat, so it can easily burn.
In a large bowl, combine bran flakes, butter, walnuts and ginger. Press firmly into a 9-inch tart or pie pan. Bake 12- 15 minutes. Set aside to cool.
Filling
In a bowl, stir eggs to mix well, add yogurt, coconut, honey and vanilla extract. Stir to combine all ingredients. Pour into cooled crust. Bake at 375°F for 25-30 minutes, until filling is set. The center of the tart should be firm and not jiggle when you shake the pan. Remove from oven to cool. Tart may be refrigerated overnight.
Before serving, top with fruit and sprinkle toasted coconut and lime zest over.
