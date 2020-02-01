Number of servings: 8
Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 20 minutes
Ingredients
4 bell peppers
1 cup salsa
2 teaspoons seasoning (try a mixture-chili powder, garlic powder, ground cumin, pepper)
2 cups cooked meat (chopped or shredded), beans or tofu
1 cup reduced fat shredded cheese
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Wash bell peppers, remove seeds and cut into bite-sized pieces. Arrange pieces close together in a single layer on a large foil-lined baking sheet.
In a medium bowl, combine salsa, seasonings and meat, beans or tofu. Spoon the mixture evenly over pepper pieces then top with cheese.
Bake for 15 minutes, or until peppers are heated through and cheese is melted. Serve warm.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
