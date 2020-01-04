Recipe and photo: FoodHero.org
Makes: 16 Pancakes
Prep time: 35 minutes
Ingredients:
2 eggs
1 1⁄2 cups nonfat or 1% milk
1 Tablespoon sugar
3 Tablespoons oil
2 bananas, mashed
3⁄4 cup whole wheat flour
3⁄4 cup all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
Directions:
Beat eggs in medium bowl. Add milk, sugar, oil and bananas and mix well. Add flours and baking powder. Mix gently.
Lightly spray a large skillet or griddle with non-stick cooking spray or lightly wipe with oil. Heat skillet or griddle over medium-high heat (350 degrees in an electric skillet).
Spoon 1/4 cup batter onto the griddle for each pancake. Cook until tops are bubbly and pancakes are dry around the edges. Flip and cook for 2-3 minutes or until golden brown.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
To see if skillet is hot enough, sprinkle with a few drops of water. If drops skitter around, heat is just right.
Top with applesauce, fresh fruit or yogurt.
