Prostate issues can affect men at any age. Knowing the signs of an unhealthy prostate is something every man should be aware of, so they know when to seek care from their health care provider. The prostate is a walnut shaped gland located next to the bladder in men and plays an important role in male fertility. Men can experience problems with their prostate at any point in their life, but most men will develop symptoms as they age. There are three major prostate concerns men should be aware of:
Prostatitis is the inflammation of the prostate. Prostatitis is the most common urinary tract issue in men under the age of 50. When the prostate is inflamed, men will feel pain in one or more areas including the lower abdomen, low back, and genitals. In addition to pain symptoms, men may also experience:
Prostatitis may begin quickly and worsen from causes such as a urinary tract infection or sexually transmitted diseases. If symptoms last longer than three months, the condition is considered chronic. Chronic prostatitis is believed to come from many different causes including nerve damage, chronic infections, and muscle spasms. If left untreated prostatitis can lead to an infection that affects the whole body, an abscessed prostate, sexual dysfunction, and inflammation of the genitals. The treatments for prostatitis vary depending on the underlying cause.
Benign prostate hyperplasia
Benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) is the enlargement of the prostate gland. In most men the prostate will enlarge with aging. By the age of 60, at least half of all men have some degree of BPH. By the age of 70, 90% of all men develop BPH. The urethra, where urine passes through, is surrounded by the prostate. When the prostate enlarges it will gradually compress the urethra. When the enlargement compresses the urethra enough symptoms of BPH begin. Symptoms for BPH are notable during urination and include:
• Taking longer to urinate
• Dribbling after urinating
Untreated BPH can lead to chronic urinary retention where the bladder does not completely empty. Over time the chronic urinary retention will cause urine to spill over and leak causing urinary incontinence. Medication is used to help relax the bladder and the prostate to improve urinary flow.
Prostate cancer is the second most common cause of cancer in men worldwide. The risk of developing prostate cancer increases with age. Screening for prostate cancer began in the 1980s with the prostate-specific antigen test (PSA) and digital rectal exam. Despite the high level of prostate cancer incidence, routine prostate cancer screening for all men is not recommended. At this time the United States Preventative Services Task Force (USPTF), which makes the guidelines for Medicare, recommends men between the ages of 55-69 speak with their healthcare provider to review their personal risk of developing prostate cancer. A discussion with their health care provide will allow the provider to determine if and when any screening is needed. Screening for prostate cancer is not recommended in men after the age of 70. The reason USPTF set these recommendations relates to concerns for false positive tests and complications many men experience with treatments. For many men who go through treatment for prostate cancer they find the treatments will negatively impact their life with issues such as loss of bladder control and erectile dysfunction. The majority of men diagnosed with prostate cancer will not die of prostate cancer. Studies show 97% of men are still alive 5 years after their prostate cancer diagnosis.
With concerns ranging from prostatitis to prostate cancer, men should be knowledgeable about abnormal signs to watch for. Men can use this Men’s Health Month reminder to schedule an appointment to talk with their health care provider about any symptoms or concerns, and to discuss their individualized cancer screening recommendation.
