June is Dairy Month! Here in Tillamook County, we have a lot to celebrate. Our friends at the Oregon Dairy and Nutrition Council have provided us with three of their smoothie recipes. Smoothies are a great way to get essential nutrients and vitamins when you’re on the move! Smoothies can give you energy, keep you hydrated and prevent cravings throughout the day. And as a bonus, these smoothie recipes contain dairy! Dairy is an important part of healthy eating as it provides calcium, potassium, magnesium, and other important nutrients.
If you’re looking for something different to mix up your usual dairy routine try one of these recipes:
Peanut Protein Smoothie for Two - Prep time: 10 minutes; Makes: 2 cups.
1 frozen banana, cut into pieces
1. Put all ingredients in blender. Blend until smooth and serve.
2. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
• Try sunflower seed butter or any nut butter.
• No banana? Use 1 cup of any frozen, fresh or canned and drained fruit.
• No dairy? Use 1 cup lactose-free or non-dairy beverage and 20 to 30 grams of protein from any protein powder.
• For more flavor, add a dash of cinnamon of 1/4 teaspoon vanilla.
Banana Berry Smoothie - Prep time: 5 minutes; Makes: 4 cups.
1 cup unsweetened frozen berries
1. Wash hands with soap and water.
2. Place all ingredients in a blender. Put the lid on tightly.
3. Blend until smooth. If too thick, add 1/2 cup cold water and blend again.
4. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
• Try using strawberries, blueberries or blackberries, or a mixture of any type.
Tropical Turmeric Smoothie
1 teaspoon coconut flakes
1. Put all ingredients in blender. Blend until smooth and serve.
2. Optional: top with one of the optional toppings.
For more local health and wellness information, visit www.tillamookcountywellness.org or follow Tillamook County Wellness on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.