Cuando Marilu y yo nos pusimos en contacto la una con la otra para hablar sobre este momento “bien difícil que cambió la vida” para toda la comunidad, ella me admitió que no había pensado poder “hablar ni expresarme bien” a propósito de ser entrevistada sobre tal asunto. Yo espero que ella me estuviera platicando a tono de broma cuando menospreció sus consejos alrededor de cómo sobrellevar los días frente a la pandemia del coronavirus. Lo que me compartió fueron estrategias sumamente realistas que uno puede aplicar universal y duraderamente para seguir adelante.
Su actitud pragmática de que “tenemos que hacer todas las reglas que se requieren; si no obedecemos las reglas, sigue peor, sigue más contagio del virus,” aparentemente resuena con la realidad que recién hemos observado por la subida de infecciones esta temporada otoñal. Durante la última semana de noviembre, el estado de Oregón continuó estableciendo nuevos máximos semanales de casos y hospitalizaciones. Y el Condado de Tillamook, hasta el 2 de diciembre, tenía que contar a la gravedad de 148 casos confirmados y presuntos en total (La Autoridad de Salud de Oregón [OHA], actualizaciones y datos disponibles en https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.) Es probable que el tono directo de Marilu derive de su experiencia ya extensa bajo la pandemia de adaptar las cosas para protegerse a sí misma y a la familia. Trabaja en limpieza de casas y tempranamente se acostumbró a trabajar menos horas mientras tomaba las precauciones comprensivas para prevenir la propagación del virus, minuto por minuto. Entrar y arreglar los espacios vividos por otros cuyas interacciones e itinerarios diarios permanecen desconocidos desde el punto de vista de Marilu -- este servicio ha pedido a ella que asuma bastante riesgo. Lo ha combatido por,entre otras medidas, mantener la puerta abierta, poner la mascarilla y los guantes, desinfectar más las superficies y las sábanas -- cada momento trabajado ahora es estructurado por una regulación que higieniza el marco. Más que nada, enfatiza que “trato de limpiarme bien antes de entrar a la casa para sentirme segura de que no voy a traer infecciones al llegar [allí].”
Para Marilu, como para muchos, el hogar contiene a las razones, personificadas, por las que ella se compromete a hacer todas las medidas preventivas, bien en el lugar del trabajo o en los sitios públicos esenciales, minimizados que sean. Tiene el orgullo de ser madre de cuatro hijos, algunos de quienes todavía viven a su lado en casa. Con respecto a ellos que ya se han mudado fuera, como su hijo mayor, Marilu espera que, algún otro día, su hogar podría albergar a la familia que sigue creciendo: la niña de él justo cumplió los dos años. Pero debido a los aislamientos requisitos de casa a casa, Marilu no pudo hacerle una fiesta para ella, su primera nieta. En vez de poder tocarle a la muchacha con el cariño compartido por una abuela, se ha acostumbrado a “visitarla'' a través del teléfono o la computadora. Asistir a reuniones electrónicas o digitales es algo que se ha convertido más común en su vida, en conjunto con otras en la comunidad hispana que vienen de los deseos de reunirse con la familia y de celebrar todos juntos. Pese a la imposibilidad de reconfortarse uno en la compañía de multitudes, especialmente cuando muchas personas hispanas se han enfrentado a “tantos casos” en sus comunidades, Marilu permanece una mujer de la fe. Les anima a los que tienen depresión y que sienten tristes que “tenemos que tener la fe, o si no, buscar ayuda.” Ya que “salían las emociones [de las personas en la comunidad] porque siempre van a andar con este miedo de que agarremos el virus,” Marilu subraya que “si pone uno al pensar o estresarse, es peor.” Por lo menos, tenemos que “parecer positivos y no negativos,” -- tal vez fingir una emoción puede llegar creando la cosa auténtica. Dicho esto, Marilu no se conforma a pura ilusión. Nos aconseja que “sigan las reglas, tomen todas las precauciones, que no pierdan la fe.” Esta fe se mantiene con pasos prácticos en el camino hacia “una vida más normal” -- que incluye quizás una reunión en persona -- y que venga en el horizonte que creemos.
When Marilu and I got in touch with each other to talk about this moment, one “so difficult that changed life for the whole community,” she admitted that she had thought she could not “talk or express myself well” in being interviewed on such a matter. I hope that she was joking when she diminished her advice on how to endure days facing the coronavirus pandemic. Because what she shared with me were extremely realistic strategies that one can apply universally and lastingly to keep moving forward.
Her pragmatic attitude that “we have to follow all the regulations that are required; if we don’t comply with them, things will get worse and there will be more infection from the virus,” seemingly resounds with the reality we are observing with the surge in infections this fall season. During the last week of November, the state of Oregon continued setting new weekly highs for cases and hospitalizations. And Tillamook County, on December 2nd, had to count up the seriousness of 148 confirmed and presumptive cases in total (source: Oregon Health Authority [OHA], updates and data available at https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19). It’s likely that Marilu’s straightforward tone comes from her already extensive experience under the pandemic adapting things to protect herself and her family. She works in housekeeping and early on adjusted to working fewer hours, while taking many precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, minute to minute. To enter into and arrange the spaces lived in by others, whose daily interactions and itineraries remain unknown from Marilu’s point of view -- this service has asked her to assume quite enough risk. She has combatted it by, among other measures, leaving the door open, wearing mask and gloves, further disinfecting surfaces and sheets -- each moment worked now is structured by a routine that sanitizes the setting. More than anything, she emphasizes that she “[tries] to clean myself well before entering the house to feel certain I’m not bringing infection when I arrive.”
For Marilu, as for many, the home contains the reasons for which she commits to take all preventive measures, whether in the workplace or in the essential public places, minimized as they are. She carries the pride of being mother to four children, some of whom still live by her side in the house. As for those that have already moved out, like her eldest son, Marilu hopes that, some other day, her home could host the family that keeps growing: his little girl just turned two years old. Due to the isolations required household to household, Marilu couldn’t put on a party for her, her first granddaughter. Instead of being able to hold the girl with the care that a grandmother shares, she has become accustomed to “visiting her” through the phone or the computer. Attending virtual gatherings is something that has become more commonplace in her life, together with others in the Hispanic community that come from desires to reunite with family and celebrate altogether. Due to the impossibility of comforting oneself in the company of multitudes, especially when many Hispanic people are confronting “so many cases” in their communities, Marilu remains a woman of faith. She encourages those that are experiencing depression and that feel sadness that “we must keep the faith, and if not, seek help.” Given that “everyone’s emotions are coming out because we are always walking with the fear that we might catch the virus,” Marilu underlines that “if one gets to [over]thinking or stressing themselves, it is worse.” At the least, we’ve got to “seem positive, not negative,” -- sometimes faking an emotion can end up creating the real thing. That said, Marilu doesn’t settle for wishful thinking. She advises “sticking to the rules, taking all precautions, not losing faith” -- this faith is maintained in practical steps, on the path toward “a more normal life” -- including perhaps an in-person reunion -- and that comes on the horizon we create.
