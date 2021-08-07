It’s no secret. Tillamook County is on the map for outdoor recreation - literally. If you are wanting to get outside for some summertime fun, the Tillamook County Trails & Recreation Map is for you! (Which you can find at this link: https://tillamookcountywellness.org/move-well/great-places-to-get-moving/ ).
The beauty of our natural surroundings isn’t just for visitors. It’s for the people who live here to enjoy year-round. Looking for seashells, wading in rivers and streams or walking through forest paths are all great ways to spend quality family time or for personal relaxation. Any of these activities can have the healing effects of lowering blood pressure, reducing stress and boosting happy hormones. Best of all, it costs very little to reap the restorative benefits from being out in nature.
It might surprise people to learn that many families living in Tillamook County have never been to the beach or on a local hiking trail. The reasons for this can be lack of time, transportation, or interest but often it comes down to lack of information. When we don’t have all the information we need to try something new, it can keep us from taking that first step. We may know it’s there and want to explore it but little things make the difference of actually making that happen. Is there going to be a place to park? Is the trail steep and rocky or smooth and flat? Are there bathrooms? Can I take my dog? My kids? If the answer to those questions is “I don’t know,” then we often just won’t go.
To address this need, Tillamook County Wellness worked closely with partners to create a comprehensive trails & recreation map that answers those questions. With this map, people can plan their outings in advance and feel more confident about exploring new places and activities. In addition to providing good information, the map can also help disperse activity by introducing people to new locations and recreational opportunities.
A goal of the map is to also be able to share information about areas getting too much love and attention so we can protect them from overuse. Another goal is to equip local residents with the tools to effectively communicate to visitors about safety and stewardship so everyone can enjoy their experiences safely and with the least possible impact on the natural environment. Links to resources with those messages can be found at Tillamook Coast Pledge and Visit Responsibly - Oregon Coast .
Donating and volunteering are other great ways to support protection of our natural environment. Many organizations offer work parties and giving opportunities. For more information, visit Get Involved - Trailkeepers of Oregon, Take Action - Oregon Coast Trail or Volunteer Opportunities - Oregon Coast . Tillamook County Parks also has a 501c3 foundation that accepts donations at PO Box 453, Tillamook, OR 97141.
To learn more about the map and how to use it, check out this review from the Tillamook County Pioneer’s own Outback with Backman series writer, Don Backman, who found the map to be easy to use and very informative. OUTBACK WITH BACKMAN: Tillamook County Trails & Recreation Map Winner, Handy Resource – Tillamook County Pioneer
For more local health and wellness information, visit www.tillamookcountywellness.org or follow Tillamook County Wellness on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
