This is the second post in a series exploring Tillamook County Wellness’ ‘This Way to Well-being’ map.
Today we explore the role movement plays in our health and wellbeing.
Have you ever noticed that you are in a better mood after taking a short walk around the block? According to the Mayo Clinic, it’s not your imagination: “regular exercise can increase self-confidence, improve your mood, help you relax, and lower symptoms of mild depression and anxiety.” Making time to move can even help you get better sleep. In addition to helping cope with stress, the physical benefits of movement (like reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes) keep our bodies healthier and improve mobility throughout our lives.
Finding ways to fit in short neighborhood walks, playing fetch with your dog, gardening, or riding a bike can add up to significant positive changes in your health. Making a plan, adding it to your calendar and inviting friends to join will help keep you on track to your fitness goals. If you haven’t been active in a while, make sure to start off slow and increase duration and intensity as your fitness improves.
Tillamook County residents interested in experiencing the benefits of exercise have access to a wide spectrum of opportunities. The ‘This Way to Well-Being’ offers several ways we can integrate movement along the path to wellness; from the great outdoors, to the climate-controlled indoors, and activities you can do on your own or with a group.
• Visit a Park: You don’t have to travel far to find a park in Tillamook County, and you might find the one closest to home is a great place to take a lunchtime walk.
• Explore the Tillamook Coast Recreation Map: Between ocean beaches at Bob Straub State Park, the Hoquarton Trail in Tillamook and forest trails on Mt. Hebo, it might be hard to choose. This interactive map can help you find a new favorite, check it out here: https://tillamookcoast.com/recreation-map/
• Try a new Fitness Class: Exercising with a group can keep us motivated and connect with other members of our community. You can find classes at the Tillamook County Family YMCA, North Coast Recreation District, or Kiawanda Community Center . Keep an eye out for the Tillamook Bay Community College Course Catalog in your mailbox which lists upcoming fitness classes in the county.
• Join a Walking Group: Walking season has arrived! There are groups in North, South and Central County that meet to walk rain or shine starting in April. You can find information about a group near you here: https://tillamookcountywellness.org/move-well/walking-groups/
• Walk along the beach: Known as The People’s Coast, after the 1967 law that guaranteed free and unrestricted public beach access, the Oregon Coast is among the most accessible in the USA. Trails along the coast and bays in Tillamook County are wonderful spots to birdwatch, storm watch, or view tide pools (Barview Jetty and Nedonna Beach). With a tide table, clam shovel, and shellfish license from ODFW you might even bring home lunch.
For information and resources about points of interest for moving well, visit our This Way to Well-Being page on our website at https://tillamookcountywellness.org/this-way-to-well-being-2/. By participating in our well-being campaign, you may be eligible to win a prize! See our website or Facebook page for details.
Other wellness questions? Email us at info@tillamookcountywellness.org. For more local health and wellness information, visit www.tillamookcountywellness.org or follow Tillamook County Wellness on Facebook and Instagram.
