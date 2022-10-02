Wellness: Mindfully Walking

Mindfully walking in nature is a great way to practice mindfulness and realize its health benefits, while also enjoying the outdoors. Unlike seated meditation which often brings focus to our inner experience, mindfully walking in nature asks you to utilize all of your senses as you take in your surroundings.

Noticing the feeling of a breeze on your cheek, the sound of rustling leaves, the smell of a wet forest floor in autumn, seeing the shape of clouds change as they float over a ridge, and even the taste of a blackberry plucked along the trail.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you happy to see the cooler weather and the change of season?

You voted:

Online Poll

Are you happy to see the cooler weather and the change of season?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.