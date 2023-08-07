Grant
When rushing into life-altering events, it can be hard to keep up momentum or recover when you trip, experiences that Briar and Micah Smith know all too well. Married at age 20 and having their first child within a year, they found themselves $32,000 in credit card debt and dangerously close to housing foreclosure. Even Micah’s 50-hour work week and Briar’s two part-time jobs couldn’t compensate for these issues. Briar, shocked by the revelations revealed by her partner, was determined to work together and find a solution.

They would squeeze in extra jobs to keep pace with their bills and used Briar’s tip money whenever possible. Micah had to alleviate the pressures placed on himself, understand his limits, and share his financial responsibilities with his wife. Although turned off by the idea of a budget, they reframed it from being a restriction of spending, to a method of directing funds to their chosen desires. Enrolling in financial education classes aided them, as they became more organized and confident.

