cost of medications

In October, Tillamook County Wellness offered a popular series of classes on financial literacy.  We learned that we always have something new to learn about how to manage the everyday costs of living. But that got me thinking, “What are the costs of living with a chronic condition, like diabetes, and how does that affect your overall lifestyle?”

Many people think of diabetes as merely an issue of too much sugar in the diet. However, diabetes can not only cause long-term health issues, but it can also mean additional expenses over time, especially if it is not treated properly. In fact, diabetes is the most expensive chronic condition in the United States. People with diabetes must manage their condition and consider the cost of doctor’s visits, medications, and supplies.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you ready for the snow and cold?

You voted:

Online Poll

Are you ready for the snow and cold?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.