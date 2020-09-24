How many times have you found yourself out and about and in need of a snack? For me it’s a lot. Now, how many times have you chosen an apple or maybe some nuts over the option of a bag of chips or a soda? For me it’s not often. I want a good healthy snack, but I have a hard time finding something that is enjoyable and tasty while also offering me the nutrition I need. Running into the store and grabbing the cheapest thing that sounds good seems so much easier. I get it! There must be a better way and there is. Snacking is important - just make sure that when you are looking for snacks, you are looking for options that are high in fiber, contain lower sodium and less added sugars. This way you are consuming calories that will allow you to sustain energy until your next meal.
According to the International Food Information Council Foundation, about 97 percent of us snack at some point during the week. It is a common thing, and it is good for us to recognize it and why we are doing it.
There are many reasons we need snacks:
• Needing energy
o We often find ourselves tired as long workdays drag on and food can be a good resource to help us wake up.
• Boredom
o If you find yourself bored, you may feel hungry.
• Thirsty
o Our thirst receptors are very weak. This is why it is common for us to think we are hungry when actually we are just dehydrated.
• Emotional eating
o It is common that when we are emotional, we tend to comfort ourselves through food.
• Craving something salty or sweet
o You may find yourself in a position where you really just want something sweet or salty.
After recognizing why we are snacking, and understanding that it is ok and normal no matter the circumstances, we can think about healthy choices. Here are a few examples of tasty, nutrient-rich snacks that will help sustain energy and satisfy hunger.
Examples of healthy snacks:
• Trail mix
o Look for ones that include nuts, seeds and dried fruits. Read the label to see how many calories are in a serving to help you decide how much to eat. Many trail mixes have a lot of added salt and sugars so be sure to read the labels and compare.
• Granola bars
o Bars with fruit and whole grains offer higher amounts of fiber and energy. Some bars have a lot of added sugars, so it is important to read the labels and compare.
• Fresh fruit
o Fruit is a great thing to throw in your bag before you leave the house or pick up at the closest grocery store. Bananas, apples, oranges and peaches or nectarines are great options for on the go.
• Crackers/veggies and dip
o Look for whole-grain or low sodium crackers.
• Chips and salsa
o Try baked chips, or low-sodium tortilla chips. Guacamole and hummus are also great for dipping.
• Low-fat popcorn and rice cakes
o A great and tasty source of fiber for all ages.
• Applesauce, fruit cups and canned fruit
o Look for fruits canned in juice or light syrup to avoid added sugar.
• Smoothies
o Make with fresh or frozen fruit. Use milk and/or yogurt for more protein and nutrition.
Next time you find yourself in a pinch and needing a snack, or heading out and wanting to pack some sustenance, think about these fun, healthy and yummy options.
Recipe
Banana Oatmeal Cookies
Recipe & Photo Source: https://www.foodhero.org/banana-oatmeal-cookies
Number of servings: 14 cookies
Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 25 minutes
Ingredients:
2 very ripe bananas
1 cup oats (quick or old-fashioned)
½ teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon vanilla
½ cup raisins
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. In a medium bowl, mash bananas with a fork until mostly smooth.
3. Add oats, cinnamon, vanilla and raisins. Mix well.
4. Drop spoonful’s of dough onto lightly sprayed or oiled baking sheet. Flatten with the back of a spoon or bottom of a drinking glass.
5. Bake 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool before serving
Notes:
- Texture will be best when freshly made.
- Try dried cranberries or chopped nuts instead of raisins.
