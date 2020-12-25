Me parece que Marisol todavía sabe cómo encontrar la voluntad que se nos presenta cada día, a pesar de que enfrentemos la incertidumbre que es propulsada en conjunto con la propagación del coronavirus, en estos tiempos. Sus consejos de que “ponemos las mascarillas” y que sigamos con “confianza y cuidarnos” reflejan el puesto de vigilancia que adoptamos frente a una pandemia que “hacemos lo más que se pueda” cada hogar en sí mismo. A la misma vez, todos nosotros colectivamente esperamos, a través de una neblina de incertidumbre, que sí se ponga en práctica el mismo compromiso por parte de los hogares de nuestros vecinos, compañeros de trabajo y los desconocidos -- a los que se nos vincula por ninguna otra razón de que este evento mundial se ha ocurrido.
Marisol elige enfocarse en aquellos para quienes ya asume la responsabilidad, y de quienes derive la motivación diaria: sus hijos. Vive en casa con su esposo y cuatro niños que abarcan las edades de 5 hasta 22 años -- claro que cuando le pregunté sobre cómo organizaba el aprendizaje a distanciamiento para cumplir los varios requisitos a través de estas fases de desarrollo, empezó a reír. Parecía estar expresando cuán heroico es el labor del cuidado maternal, un esfuerzo todavía más intensificado frente al coronavirus. Marisol ha observado y se ha sentido la gran inquietud, por su propia parte y por la de sus hijos, que se produce donde “no hay mucha confianza, desconfían de uno” por la comunidad. Este sentimiento pesa en las actitudes frágiles de los jóvenes que, debido a tanto miedo sobre lo que trae consigo el mundo afuera, “no tienen convivir” y son “tímidos.” No obstante, ella ha podido estar para animar los espíritus de sus seres queridos, especialmente porque los familiares que sean parte de su hogar representan la extensión, en total, de la familia que vive cerca. Entonces, con y por ellos, Marisol rellena la experiencia de quedarse físicamente aislados: con bastante conversación, la gama de música y celebración entre ellos (de los cumpleaños, de Thanksgiving), por las maneras limitadas posibles en ahora mismo. Ella satisface los vacíos del día que tal vez estén en riesgo de ser invadidos por la soledad, metiéndose en la cabeza de cada persona tanta preocupación.
Aún así, para Marisol y su esposo, quienes trabajan siete días a la semana, no hay tiempo para pensar demasiado: siguen adelante de ida y vuelta entre la casa y el trabajo. Además, todavía encuentran momentos aquí y allá para montar en bicicletas con la familia, o solo para reír. Y platicando y exclamando con Marisol, notaba cuán positivismo constructivo lleva y comparte ella. Su perspectiva permanece que “hay que aprovechar,” de cada minuto que duramos en esta vida, y “cuando hay oportunidad,” debemos celebrar todo, aun si esta oportunidad justo es reconocer la capacidad de mantenernos positivos y adaptarnos. Entonces, Marisol nos anima que “en este año muy difícil, hay que sobrellevarlo todo muy bien.” Ella me levantaba tanto durante la media hora que compartimos; yo sí tengo que darle la gracias a ella, por equipar a mí y a todos nosotros con una actitud franca de que la vida sigue marchando. Continuamos enfrentando, conscientemente, todo lo que trae consigo.
It seems to me that Marisol still knows how to find the willpower that each day presents us with, despite facing the uncertainty propelled along with the spread of the coronavirus in these times. Her advice that we “wear our masks” and that we keep going with “confidence and watching out for ourselves” reflects the awareness that “we are doing what we can” within each of our own households. At the same time, all of us collectively expect, through a fog of uncertainty, that the same commitment is being practiced by the households of our neighbors, coworkers and those we don’t know -- to whom we are linked for no other reason than that this worldwide event has occurred.
Marisol chooses to focus herself on the ones for whom she already assumes responsibility, and from whom she derives her daily motivation: her children. She lives with her husband and four kids spanning ages from 5 to 22 years -- of course, when I asked her about how she organizes distance learning to take care of the various requirements across these different stages of development, she started to laugh. It seemed she was expressing what a heroic effort the labor of a mother’s work is, an effort more intensified facing the coronavirus. Marisol has observed and felt the great discomfort, on her own part and that of her children, that comes when “there isn’t much confidence,” and “people don’t trust one another” throughout the community. This feeling weighs on the fragile outlooks of her children, who, from so much fear over what the outside world brings, “aren’t sticking together” and are “timid.” She has been able to lift the spirits of her loved ones, especially because the family members in her immediate household make up the whole of the family that lives nearby. So, with and for them, Marisol fills in the experience of staying physically isolated: enough conversation, a range of music, and celebration amongst themselves (of birthdays, of Thanksgiving), in the limited ways possible nowadays. She satisfies the spaces in the day that sometimes risk being invaded with loneliness, filling each of our heads with so much worry.
Still, for Marisol and her husband, who work seven days a week, there isn’t too much time to overthink: they move forward as they go back and forth between the house and the workplace. And further, they still find the moments here and there to ride bikes with the whole family, or just to laugh. While chatting and exclaiming with Marisol, I noticed how much constructive positivity she carries and shares. Her perspective remains that “we must take advantage” of every minute that we endure in this life, and “when there is opportunity,” we should celebrate everything, even if this opportunity is just recognizing the capacity we have to stay positive and adapt. So, Marisol encourages us that, “in this difficult year, we must overcome everything very well.” She lifted me up so much during the half hour we shared; I’ve got to give her thanks, for equipping me, and all of us, with a frank outlook that life keeps marching onward. We continue consciously facing all that it brings with it.
