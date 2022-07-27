Wellness: Free Summer events to get the whole family moving

We may be coming in on the last month of summer, but there are still plenty of local, family friendly events taking place right here in Tillamook County (for free!) Whether it’s wandering down Laneda Avenue in Manzanita to enjoy the local poetry displays or joining a guided tour to learn about our salt marsh habitats, there is something for everyone over the next couple weeks. These opportunities make for a great excuse to round up some friends and family to enjoy the summer weather - and a huge thank you to the local organizations who are hosting these events for free!
Events Organized by Date:
Hoffman Center Poetry Walk by the Hoffman Center for the Arts
When and where: July 1st – 30th along Laneda Avenue in Manzanita
This Poetry Walk features fifteen poems celebrating summer at the coast and written by local poets. Poems are placed along nine blocks of Laneda Avenue in Manzanita, between the Visitor’s Center on 1st to the west and the architecturally beautiful Columbia Bank building at Classic Street to the east. This poetry walk is a fun and free event for all. You can also buy a chance to win one of the 18 by 24 framed poems for $10 per ticket - winners will be selected August 1st.
Mindfulness Walk by Tillamook County Wellness
When and where: Sitka Sedge Natural Area Parking Lot on Saturday July 30th at 9 am (for guide training) or 10 am (for mindfulness walk)
Join TCW for a guided morning walk-and-learn! Besides benefiting mental and physical health, mindfulness is free, with no gear to buy, and available to try any time. This is a 2 for 1 mindfulness event: From 9 am to 10 am, we will be leading a “guide training” for those who would like to learn how to share mindful walking techniques with your community. At 10 am, we will start the guided mindfulness walk at the Sitka Sedge parking lot trailhead. By the end of the walk, you will have the materials and knowledge to continue a mindfulness-based walking practice, and pass on the knowledge to friends and family.
To learn more, visit the Facebook page @TillamookCountyWellness for the event details
Salt Marsh Ecology Walk along Netarts Bay by Friends of Netarts Bay – Watershed, Estuary, Bay, and Sea
When and where: Sunday July 31st from 10 am to 2 pm at the Netarts Bay (4949 Netarts Hwy W)
Description: Join Friends of Netarts Bay – Watershed, Estuary, Beach, and Sea (WEBS) for a FREE event including a presentation and guided tour along the salt marsh at the southern end of Netarts Bay. Learn about the plants and animals that live in this unique habitat and the importance of this environment from the forest to the water’s edge. Discover how plants survive in a salty world and explore the succession of vegetation from the bay to the dunes. This event is free but registration is required.
Walk and Talk: Cape Falcon Marine Reserve by North Coast Land Conservancy
When and where: Thursday August 11th, 2022 from 10 am to 12 pm at the Devil’s Cauldron and Elk Flats Trail in Oswald West State Park
Description: Bring your binoculars and hiking shoes for a walk and talk on the Elk Flats Trail with both the NCLC Marine Program Coordinator Kirstin Bayans and Land Steward Eric Owen. Along the way, we will discuss the surrounding flora and fauna of Oswald West State Park and the Cape Falcon Marine Reserve. The walk terminates at the Devil’s Cauldron overlook. This program is free but registration is required.
This Way to Well-Being by Tillamook County Wellness
When and where: Multiple locations from April through October
There is no “right” path to wellness; it’s a journey that is unique to each person. We all have different interests that motivate us, as well as different challenges or barriers that prevent us from sticking to healthy habits. By looking at the things we want to do, we stand a much better chance of getting on – and staying on – a path to well-being. To help you navigate what that path might look like, we have developed a handy map of fun activities here in Tillamook County that have helped others improve their health and well-being. This activity is free and open to everyone. As an added bonus, visiting points along the map gives you a chance to win prizes!
