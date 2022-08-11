fair food.png

The Tillamook County Fair is this week and we all know what that means – Fun, Fellowship and FOOD! This phrase was the mantra of Tillamook’s former Mayor, Suzanne Weber, who led the Sacred Heart Parish food booth at the fair for many years. Sadly, the Sacred Heart booth will no longer be part of the fair which means no more fresh salads, grilled cheese sandwiches or homemade berry cobbler. This also means, no more garlic fries. Nooooooo!

Just about everyone has their favorite “fair food” they look forward to every year. Whether it is cotton candy, corn dogs or funnel cakes, they key is to enjoy these annual treats without overdoing it. “Fair time is a special time and that means it is okay to indulge,” says Anne Goetze, a registered dietitian with the Oregon Dairy and Nutrition Council. Also a member of the Tillamook County Wellness Advisory Committee, Goetze encourages fairgoers to think about sharing treats like elephant ears or giant cinnamon rolls with family and friends.

