The Tillamook County Fair is this week and we all know what that means – Fun, Fellowship and FOOD! This phrase was the mantra of Tillamook’s former Mayor, Suzanne Weber, who led the Sacred Heart Parish food booth at the fair for many years. Sadly, the Sacred Heart booth will no longer be part of the fair which means no more fresh salads, grilled cheese sandwiches or homemade berry cobbler. This also means, no more garlic fries. Nooooooo!
Just about everyone has their favorite “fair food” they look forward to every year. Whether it is cotton candy, corn dogs or funnel cakes, the key is to enjoy these annual treats without overdoing it. “Fair time is a special time, and that means it can be okay to indulge in moderation”, says Lewis Martin, a Registered Dietitian with the Oregon Dairy and Nutrition Councill. Also a member of the Tillamook County Wellness Advisory Committee, Goetze encourages fairgoers to think about sharing treats like elephant ears or giant cinnamon rolls with family and friends.
Other suggestions for ways to enjoy fair food without adding to your waistline or slimming down your wallet include eating a well-balanced meal or snack before you go to the fair. Here are a few suggestions:
• Include protein and whole grains with breakfast for lasting energy. Try oatmeal with yogurt and fruit.
• Colorful vegetables can be hard to find at the fair, so plan to eat them at other meals that day. Have a salad or vegetables with your lunch before you go or for dinner back at home.
• Healthy snacks can be simple and can be packed in a small cooler or lunch bag, such as: individual cheese slices, apples, oranges, sliced vegetables or baby carrots, nuts and dried fruit like raisins.
According to Dusti Linnell, an associate professor of practice with OSU Extension Family & Community Health and Wellness advisory committee member, “The key is to limit high calorie foods to special occasions and consider ways to boost nutrition whenever possible. Great ideas for sweet treats are to add nuts or fruit toppings to ice cream or frozen yogurt or choose desserts with fruit or whole grains like oats in pies and crisps.”
When eating at the fair, Linnell suggests making at least one healthy choice for each meal, like adding a side of grilled vegetables to an order of teriyaki noodles. If curly fries are your go-to fair food, consider sharing those with others and combine with a salad or a burger with lettuce, tomato and onion. Local vendors serving additional options might be found inside the exhibit hall or near the carnival, so be sure to scope out all your options before settling on your final meal plan.
Intentionally combining healthy choices when eating treats helps regulate blood sugar and avoid feeling sluggish. This is always important but especially during the Fair, where you’ll need lots of energy to do all that walking and talking! With that in mind, remember to drink lots of water throughout your day. Consider bringing a water bottle or replacing soda with bottled water when ordering meals.
As a final note, the fair can be a crowded, bustling place. Frequent handwashing is an important way to avoid spreading illness. Take advantage of hand washing stations located throughout the fair and have hand sanitizer as an added safety precaution.
Staying connected socially is as important for our well-being as eating healthy foods. Both contribute to a stronger immune system and improved mood. Even if you don’t plan to go to the fair, consider ways you can gather with friends and family to enjoy some fun, fellowship and food this summer.
For more local health and wellness information, visit www.tillamookcountywellness.org or follow Tillamook County Wellness on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.