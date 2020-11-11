The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for almost everyone to navigate. Certain populations, such as veterans, may face even greater challenges under stressful circumstances. According to the National Center for PTSD, “the COVID-19 pandemic creates stressors like fear about getting sick, concern for loved ones, isolation, job loss and new childcare and family demands.” They note that many of the ways people normally cope, like eating out or going to the movies, are not an option. Without the usual coping mechanisms, it is critical that our veterans know about local care options and resources available to them.
We asked our veterans’ services advocates to share how local veterans are coping with the anxiety, uncertainty and stress of the pandemic, as well as other local and national events that are impacting people’s sense of safety and well-being.
Are you seeing any trends with veterans needing or seeking additional services during the pandemic?
The VA shut down community-based out-patient clinics for several months, only accepting urgent/emergency care, so a lot of routine healthcare was put off. This is causing delays in getting routine exams and health screenings, many of which also require transportation to Portland. During the pandemic, there have been more interactions with veterans seeking mental health support. Stress, uncertainty and civil unrest can impact individuals with PTSD, increasing paranoia, anxiety and depression. Treatment for these conditions are often being provided through telehealth.
For many years, veterans were required to receive their healthcare at a VA clinic or hospital, which we do not have in Tillamook County. Now, under the Mission Act (formerly called the Choice Act), veterans can access local care with prior approval. Going through that approval process is a service provided by our Tillamook County Veterans Services office, located at the County Courthouse in Tillamook.
Are there common triggers or events that contribute to increased need for mental health services?
Current civil unrest is putting veterans on edge. There has also been a rise in homelessness and substance use. Like many people, veterans have been impacted by unemployment during the pandemic. According to an article published in the Military Times, 54% of female vets have sought mental health support, compared to 31% of male veterans. It is thought that female vets are likely balancing more family responsibilities due to pandemic-related distance learning.
Job loss is a concern for veterans, whose unemployment rate was 3.5% prior to the pandemic. That rate is now at 6.4%, which is still lower than for non-military peers at 7.2%. Military training and experience may contribute to increased adaptability and a more resilient perspective during the pandemic.
What services, resources or connections does our county veterans services office provide?
The top priority for veterans services is mental health support and eliminating suicide. All Tillamook County Veteran’s Services office staff attended a recent suicide prevention training called “QPR.” Most of the time when a veteran is in a mental health crisis, they are immediately taken to Portland for specialty care.
What are some common outcomes for people who receive these services?
While outcomes differ from vet to vet, many of them are able to completely avert such a crisis. Often, they may get their medications adjusted and they are always provided follow up care to help them manage and avoid future occurrences.
How are these services covered?
Many people assume the VA is a type of insurance, but it is actually a healthcare provider. The VA contracts with other entities (Tri West in Tillamook County) to provide insurance benefits for eligible vets, under a tiered, income-based system. For example, if a veteran has a service-connected disability, they are fully eligible, while someone who is working may have coverage under their job and may be able to use their veterans benefit as a secondary insurance. Retirees on Medicare are also able to use their VA-sponsored “Tri Care for Life” benefits as secondary insurance.
The key is for veterans to get enrolled, which they can do through our local veteran’s services office.
Is there anything else we should share about veterans’ healthcare services?
When veterans go to the Emergency Department, they visit will only be covered through the VA if they are notified within 72 hours of the admission. A medical staff personnel, family member or the veteran themselves must contact the VA Notification Hotline at (844) 724-7842.
The local office also refers veterans to other services such as, CARE, Inc., Helping Hands and Habitat for Humanity’s Ramps and Rails program. They also coordinate with the PUD Light Brigade for utility vouchers and holiday baskets.
To learn more, call or visit Tillamook County Veterans Services Office, 201 Laurel Ave (Basement, Room 12), Tillamook, OR 97141, (503) 842-4358 during regular office hours. A Veterans Services Facebook page is coming soon!
To celebrate and honor our veterans, join the Veteran’s Day outreach event, Wednesday, November 11th, 10-4 pm at the Air Museum. Free admission to veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.