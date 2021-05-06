Summer is just around the corner and that means the Tillamook County Wellness walking groups are starting up again! Join the annual kick-off event on Sunday May 9th at 3 pm and celebrate Mother’s Day with a family-friendly walk through the Pacific City Pathway & Community Park. This 1.2 mile loop through old-growth forest has beautiful views of haystack rock through the trees. Samantha Goodwin provided the following details on HikingProject.com:
Family Friendly:
- This trail is a nice short loop with some interesting forest and a beautiful view of the Haystack Rock and nothing too steep
Need to Know:
- There is a portable toilet at the trailhead. You do not need to pay to park at the trailhead.
Description:
- The trail starts at the back of the Overflow Parking area in Pacific City, which will soon be developed into a city park. There are designated parking spots at the rear of the lot. The trailhead sign marks the pass through for the fence.
- Follow the trail through a Douglas fir plantation before heading uphill into the old growth forest. The trees are huge, the ferns are tall, and the moss is everywhere. The trail meanders up and down the slopes creating a feeling of isolation even though you're very close to town. The surface of the trail can be muddy, and watch out for mountain bikers.
- The trail leads out along the ridge until it reaches an overlook where a break in the trees frames a beautiful view of HayStack Rock. There's a bench if you want to sit and enjoy the view.
- From there, begin to head downhill and quickly come back out in the Douglas fir plantation. Cross a grassy two track and hike parallel to the back of the houses along the street. The trail soon reaches the passthrough in the fence and the parking lot.
Flora & Fauna:
- Douglas fir. Sitka spruce. Swordfern.
Following the kick-off event at the Pacific City Pathway, regular walking groups will begin meeting weekly. Check out the Tillamook County Wellness webpage (https://tillamookcountywellness.org/move-well/walking-groups/) or Facebook page for walking group locations and times across the county. These are informal, volunteer led groups - drop ins are always welcome! Although the walking groups provide an opportunity to get outside, the community connections that are built with others are an often-highlighted bonus among participants. (Note: Walkers will be asked to follow safety precautions and maintain appropriate distance due to COVID-19).
And there’s more exciting news because this year, participants will have the opportunity to win a range of prizes, such as state parks passes and gift cards to local businesses. To enter the prize drawing, walking group participants can upload a photo of their experience to social media using the hashtag #TCWMoveWell2021. We are excited to #MoveWell this spring!
For more local health and wellness information, visit www.tillamookcountywellness.org or follow Tillamook County Wellness on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.