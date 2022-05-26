May marks the return of farmers market season to Tillamook County, and this year you can find even more markets dotting the coastline from Neskowin to Manzanita operating four days a week from mid-May to October.
Each market offers its own personality and unique set of vendors, and several offer shopping incentives for seniors, youth, and SNAP customers. This year, markets that participate in the Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) Program are increasing their SNAP match from $10 to $20. That means SNAP customers who spend $20 at a participating farmers market can receive an additional $20 to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts, mushrooms, and plant starts. Customers can only receive the match once per day, however the DUFB dollars can be spent at any market in the state that accepts them. Markets offering DUFB in Tillamook County include Neskowin, Tillamook, and Manzanita.
Neskowin Farmers Market
The Neskowin Farmers Market is returning to the Proposals Art Center for 2022, located at the corner of Hwy 101 and Summit Road - across the highway from the Neskowin Beach Wayside. The market moved to this new location in 2021 as part of the Proposals For All project that is working to establish a sustainable, creative platform centered around art and experience along the rural Oregon coast in Neskowin.
The Neskowin Farmers Market opens May 21 and runs through October 2. You can find them every Saturday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. This year their vendor lineup includes fresh fruits and vegetables, pastured meats, local cheeses, canned goods, and bakery items, fresh flowers and plants, wood-fire pizza, fiber arts, photography, jewelry and other arts and crafts. You can also enjoy live music while you shop.
The Neskowin Farmers Market is enrolled in the Double Up Food Bucks program, and certain vendors can accept Farm Direct Nutrition checks.
Pacific City Farmers Market
The only Sunday Market in the county, the Pacific City Farmers Market opens June 12th and runs through Sept. 25th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This quaint market is located in the parking lot of the Pacific City Library at 6000 Camp Street on the corner of Brooten Road. They’ve added several farms to their line up this year so shoppers will enjoy plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as cheese, eggs, handcrafted soaps, jewelry, homemade pottery and delicious baked goods.
Tillamook Farmers Market
The Tillamook Farmers Market opens June 11th and operates every Saturday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. through Sept. 24th. The market is located on the corner of Laurel Avenue and Second Street - directly in front of the Tillamook County Courthouse.
This season you can expect to find live music every Saturday, kids games, and plenty of hands-on activities. You will also find a wide array of vendors selling everything from outdoor furniture, homemade rugs, tie dye, smoked cheese, microgreens, fruits and vegetables, fresh-cut flowers, nursery trees, soaps and beauty products, photography and other art.
The Tillamook Farmers Market accepts SNAP payment, and is enrolled in the Double Up Food Bucks Program. The market also offers $2 Kids Bucks for youth under age 12 to spend on fruits and vegetables, and certain vendors accept Farm Direct Nutrition checks.
Garibaldi Night Market
Located under the giant event tent on Tillamook Bay, the Garibaldi Night Market is hosted by the Port of Garibaldi once a month May through August. There is no charge to get in, and customers can enjoy live music, kids games, hot food and local vendors selling a wide variety of products - including fresh-off-the-dock seafood. The hours are 4 - 8 p.m. and the market will run May 26, June 30, July 21, August 11 and September 1.
Manzanita Farmers Market
The Manzanita Farmers Market is extending their season by five extra days this year. The market opens Memorial Day Weekend on May 27th at 4 p.m. and runs through October 7th. They will be located again this year at the Underhill Plaza (635 Manzanita Avenue). This is a Friday evening market and with 57 regular vendors and five hot food vendors; it is the largest farmers market in the county.
The Manzanita Market also accepts SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks, and certain vendors can accept Farm Direct Nutrition Program checks.
