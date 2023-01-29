Wellness - Taking the leap: How a local pre-diabetes program can impact your life

Taking the first step is often the most difficult part of starting any new journey. For those of us living with prediabetes, it is also a critical decision that may protect us from the emotional, medical, and financial challenges of developing type 2 diabetes. The National Diabetes Prevention Program (NDPP) offered by lifestyle coaches here at the Tillamook Family YMCA is a free program designed to provide the health education and group support for lasting lifestyle changes that can help reverse prediabetes.

Earlier this month, Kelly Benson and Shannon Ayers from the YMCA spoke on KTIL’s Tillamook Today about the next cohort of the NDPP program starting up in February. Kelly has been leading NDPP since 2018 and always looks forward to providing the support and space for folks to identify and work toward their individual goals. The NDPP class covers topics around nutrition and exercise, but its main focus is to help individuals find ideas and routines that work best for them. One of the biggest benefits of the NDPP class is the group support and knowing that there are others going through the same process and facing similar challenges. Kelly pointed out that although the class eventually drops to every other week attendance, participants often want to continue meeting weekly because the group connections and accountability are helpful motivators.

