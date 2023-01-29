Wellness - Taking the leap: How a local pre-diabetes program can impact your life

Taking the first step is often the most difficult part of starting any new journey. For those of us living with prediabetes, it is also a critical decision that may protect us from the emotional, medical, and financial challenges of developing type 2 diabetes. The National Diabetes Prevention Program (NDPP) offered by lifestyle coaches here at the Tillamook Family YMCA is a free program designed to provide the health education and group support for lasting lifestyle changes that can help reverse prediabetes.
Earlier this month, Kelly Benson and Shannon Ayers from the YMCA spoke on KTIL’s Tillamook Today about the next cohort of the NDPP program starting up in February. Kelly has been leading NDPP since 2018 and always looks forward to providing the support and space for folks to identify and work toward their individual goals. The NDPP class covers topics around nutrition and exercise, but its main focus is to help individuals find ideas and routines that work best for them. One of the biggest benefits of the NDPP class is the group support and knowing that there are others going through the same process and facing similar challenges. Kelly pointed out that although the class eventually drops to every other week attendance, participants often want to continue meeting weekly because the group connections and accountability are helpful motivators.
For Shannon Ayers, the idea that the NDPP class can be life-changing is an experience she understands personally. Although she currently works as a fitness instructor at the Y and recently received her personal trainer certification, this is a drastic shift from her life a few years ago: “When covid hit, I was at rock bottom with my health. I was close to 300 pounds, and I suffered from a lot of sciatic back pain and the last blood work I had with my doctor showed I was in the prediabetes range, very close to being diabetic. There’s a very strong genetic component in my family and I knew I was in big trouble.”
She started with a flexibility class that helped ease her back pain and open the door for more movement. As COVID-19 restrictions lifted, Shannon looked into the Tillamook Family YMCA and found the NDPP class “which changed everything.” Since completing this year long program, her blood sugar (A1C) levels have dropped all the way back to a normal range and she has found that almost every aspect of her life has improved, from her knee pain to her sleep schedule to her personal relationships. When asked what she would tell others who are considering a program like NDPP, she responded: “Do it now. You can wait for a little longer and things are going to get worse and eventually the choice will be made for you.”
The 2023 NDPP cohort will meet on Thursday, February 23rd from 5:30 to 6:30 pm at the YMCA. NDPP is a completely free year-long program that meets once a week for the first 16 weeks and then shifts to every other week for the rest of the year. The YMCA will also be offering a free Chronic Disease Self-Management program starting on Wednesday, March 1st at 5:30 pm for anyone managing any chronic disease (such as diabetes, arthritis, chronic pain, heart disease, and others). If you’re interested in joining either of these programs, contact Kelly Benson at 503-842-9622 ext 111 at the YMCA to register.
