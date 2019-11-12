The Foundation is grateful that five people recently agreed to serve on its board of directors. Brief biographies are provided below.
Abby Mudd
As Jim and Lynn Mudd's granddaughter, Abby has been involved in some aspect of the Mudd Nick Foundation since she was born. Working as a Senior Digital Marketing Specialist at Adpearance, she brings a great deal of social media and website knowledge to the board. After graduating from Chapman University in 2016, she moved to Portland, Oregon to work in the advertising industry. She is currently an active member of her company's community service committee and serves as secretary of the Mudd Nick Foundation board. In her free time, she loves to play guitar, sing, play board games, go to the movies, and bake. Abby looks forward to bringing her Millenial skill sets to the Foundation.
Ken Resnick
Ken is a part-time resident of Manzanita and Palm Desert, California. His career spanned over 30 years in financial services: first, as an Associate Vice President with The International Trading Group, Ltd. San Mateo, California; then as a Broker and Vice President with Lehman Brothers, serving a large number of national clients; and lastly, as Managing Partner and Senior Vice President of Resnick, Ruediger, Castner and Clark Private Wealth. Ken holds B.A. Degrees in Political Science and History from University of California Los Angeles. He and wife, Nancy, enjoy dividing time between their homes in Oregon and California. When not traveling, they can often be found on the golf course.
Renae Scalabrin
Renae moved to Manzanita three years ago from Los Angeles with husband, Jason, and children, Quinn (9) and Ty (6). Jason was hired to build a vacation home for a long-standing client from Los Angeles, so the family made the decision to make the move North and couldn’t be happier with their decision. Renae now manages the vacation rentals for this exquisite home, along with two other beautiful residences in Manzanita and Neahkahnie. Quinn and Ty’s sports and other activities keep Renae very busy, and Renae is forever grateful for the many opportunities that the Mudd Nick Foundation provides for her children and others in the community. She was delighted to join the board to help further this great work and currently serves on the Foundation’s Development Committee. Renae is also the President of the Nehalem Elementary Parent Council and is very involved in its fundraising efforts and programs. Each year, the Parent Council raises enough money to provide all of the school supplies for the entire school. Renae is originally from Iowa, a graduate of the University of Iowa, and a huge supporter of the Iowa Hawkeyes. Go Hawks!
Amy VanDyke
Amy grew up in Aspen, Colorado and Houston, Texas. She followed her mother to the Oregon Coast in 1992 when she bought the Wheeler Fishing Lodge and Wheeler marketplace. Amy had son, Dylan, in 1998 and decided to move back to Colorado in 2001. In 2006, she made her way back to the Oregon Coast to raise Dylan. Amy began working at Sunset Vacation Rentals in February 2007 and was able to eventually become an owner and Director Of Operations. Dylan attends OSU (GO BEAVS!) in the forestry program and was a recipient of many offerings from the Mud Nick Foundation including the Cortez Colorado archeological camp where he gained life-long memories and knowledge. Amy is honored to be a part of the Mudd Nick Foundation!
Joe Atteridge
Joe was born on the other coast in Rhode Island but moved to Arizona for military duty in the 1970s. He has lived in Asia and Europe. Most of his career has been spent in executive level positions and he is currently Managing Partner of The Pacific Institute in Seattle. Joe has been associated with the Mudd Nick Foundation since moving part-time to Manzanita 14 years ago and also serves on other non-profit boards. Wife, Sheri, has been a Mudd Nick board member for 10 years. Joe’s board assignment is to recruit more local people to roles in the Foundation.
As a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization, the Mudd Nick Foundation provides life-expanding learning experiences to every student in District 56, North Tillamook County that supplement and compliment the school curriculum.
