Welcome new Teachers!

Tillamook School District (TSD9) Administration hosted a New Teacher Orientation recently at the District offices. According to the administration, there are 55 new staff members joining TSD9 this year of that 29 new certified staff (Teachers).
The day’s events included lunch served at Cape Lookout State Park. Classes begin for Grades K-7 & 9 on Tuesday Sept. 6 and for Grades 8 & 10-12 on Wednesday Sept. 7. Parent, teacher conferences are on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Photo by Joe Warren.
