For many years, the Friends of Netarts Bay Watershed, Estuary, Beach, and Sea (WEBS) has sponsored educational programs for students and the general public centered on Netarts Bay. Before the COVID crisis hit, they had a slate of roughly 40 free, public classes, hikes, and tours scheduled this year.
Covid caused WEBS to halt in-person programs and they shifted their focus to hosting online events. The COVID situation is constantly shifting and there are a lot of concerns in the community. As a result, WEBS has made the hard decision to move their programs online for the rest of the year.
WEBS had been hoping to resume in-person public programs later this year but that is looking unlikely. Many of the locations they use for their programs have limited access, and they do not want the programs to be a source of risk for Tillamook County residents. They feel that their efforts are better spent producing online learning opportunities in line with their typical programs than making tentative plans for in-person programs that probably will not happen.
WEBS said they know that virtual programming isn't as good as the ‘real thing’, but “they can be pretty darn good and have some benefits too” (larger capacity, opportunities to watch things again, interfaces that offer live Q&A, you can attend in your PJs, you can join from your sofa, and more). With much help from presenters, partners and volunteers, they have already produced several great online programs for schools and the public including virtual field trip experiences for second and fifth graders, two cooking demos on clams and oysters with top notch chefs, and presentations on Clams and Clamming with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Coastal and Pelagic Bird, and Ancient Coastal Plants.
Many of these releases were live with the opportunity to interact with presenters. You can still view them now on the Facebook or Instagram social media pages (@netartsbayWEBS). They don’t have a schedule for their release, but watch their social media sites and website, NetartsBayToday.org, for announcements. And if you are interested in being an online presenter, or helping with graphics, video editing and other production tasks, they would love the help.
Online learning opportunities to look for this summer:
- Oregon’s Rocky Shore Creature Features – highlighting some of the fascinating, local tidepool animals living along our shorelines.
- Painting on the Bay
- Clams and Clamming with ODFW: Part 2 (Part 1 is on our Facebook page)
- Geology of Netarts Bay
- Art of Growing Oysters – A Virtual Farm to Table Tour
