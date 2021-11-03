The Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition is hosting two webinars featuring talks by emerging scientists and other young researchers, on Nov. 10 and Nov. 17. The organization has been celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and sponsoring a series of talks by leading national experts on the future challenges facing our coast and ocean. These final webinars of the series feature the work of the younger generation of scientists whose work will provide information to those working to preserve the coastal environment in the future.
Oregon Shores board member Ed Joyce has assembled (and will serve as moderator for) two sessions devoted to “New Directions in Coastal Science and Management.” The first takes place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10; the second a week later, at 6 p.m. Nov. 17. The events are free and open to all.
The registration link for the Nov. 10 event is https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Z4B9C1H0QumTpSLnFYra6g
And the one for Nov. 17 is https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LWEUX2BNRPKxezybiR2wtA
This is a chance to see the future of ocean and coastal science as these young scientists describe their research efforts.
The three speakers for the first panel on Nov. 10 include John Stepanek, graduate student in the Department of Integrative Biology at Oregon State University, on carbon storage in sand dune ecosystems; Graham Klag, recent M.S. from Evergreen State College and now executive director of the North Coast Watershed Association (and Oregon Shores board member), on restoration of Silverspot Butterflies and the violets they depend upon; and Kaegan Scully-Engelmeyer, recent graduate of Portland State University's Earth, Environment and Society PhD program, on his studies of pesticide runoff from forestry and its impact on aquatic bivalves.
Speakers for the second panel are Chelsea Batavia, environmental scientist with the Delta Stewardship Council in California, and a PhD graduate and postdoctoral researcher with Oregon State University’s Department of Forest Ecosystems and Society, on the complex interactions of science and ethics; Amila Hadziomerspahic, a PhD candidate in Applied Economics at Oregon State University, on how tsunami risk affects the housing market; and Steve Pacella, PhD from Oregon State University and now an ecologist with the Pacific Coastal Ecology Branch of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Office of Research and Development, on how acidification due to climate change affects West Coast estuaries.
