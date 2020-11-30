The Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay (EVCNB) will host a live, online webinar at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, on protecting homes from wildfire and preparing for evacuation if needed. The webinar will feature representatives of the Oregon Department of Forestry, the Nehalem Bay Fire and Rescue District and the Volunteer Corps.
Ed Wallmark from ODF and Nehalem Bay Chief Chris Beswick will discuss lessons learned from the recent Pike Road fire east of Bay City. Jo Cooper, CERT team leader, and Linda Cook, long-time emergency preparedness coordinator, both of the EVCNB, will provide practical evacuation planning advice.
The recent Oregon wildfires brought the possible need to evacuate the area to the attention of north county residents. Potential hazards include adjacent dense forests with uneven terrain, extreme windstorms, an older population, and few roadways for escape.
Advanced registration is required to participate in the webinar and can be done on the Volunteer Corps website – evcnb.org -- through the “Events and Training” section on the front page.
