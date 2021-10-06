In celebrating the group’s 50th anniversary year, the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition has been hosting a series of talks by experts from around the country, addressing the challenges of the next 50 years of coastal conservation.
Next up is a talk on the future of “Our Changing Oceans,” presented by marine ecologist Kristy Kroeker at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. The online event is free and open to the public.
Here is the registration link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HnLejvk0QiSeBqfF8I9vWA
Dr. Kroeker is an associate professor in the ecology and evolutionary biology department in the Institute of Marine Science at the University of California at Santa Cruz. She specializes in such areas of research as community ecology, species interactions, and global change biology. She and the other researchers in her lab focus on coastal sustainability, climate change, multiple stressors, social-ecological systems, and ocean policy and management.
She will discuss the ways in which the marine environment is changing now and it likely to continue changing in the future, with a particular emphasis on ocean acidification and its effects, and will contemplate the effects of these changes on ocean organisms.
