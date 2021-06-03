A “We the People Rally” is scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Tillamook County Courthouse. There will be guest speakers and live music lined up.
This is a community family friendly event and people are encouraged to wear red, white and blue. American flags, chairs, yard games and picnic lunches are welcome.
The intent of the rally is to empower citizens with information on the U.S. Constitution, elections and health.
There will be a canned food drive to benefit First Christian Church food pantry and soup kitchen.
The petition to make Tillamook County a second amendment sanctuary will be available to sign.
If you have questions, contact WeThePeopleTillamookCo@yahoo.com
