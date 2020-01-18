Warehouse 10, a home and gift market in Twin Rocks, presented a $545 check to Meals For Seniors, Inc. of Rockaway Beach at their year-end Board meeting in December. This resulted in the proceeds of the store’s sales the weekend of December 7-8. During that time the store also collected canned goods to donate to Meals For Seniors.
In presenting the check to the MFS Board of Directors on Dec. 9, Michele and Dave Gray, owners of Warehouse 10, said they are proud to have partnered with Meals For Seniors for their 2nd Annual Green Tag Fundraiser.
“We are grateful for all the support we received from our customers,” they said. “ We wish we would have written down the amazing stories we heard during our fundraiser of how programs like Meals For Seniors had helped friends and loved ones in our community.”
In 2018, Meals For Seniors, Inc. served 11,408 meals and in 2019 the number was close to 14,000 meals. With the addition of more meals, food costs rose 22 percent.
Theresa Bruneau, president of Meals For Seniors, Inc. said, “Warehouse 10 really supported us at a key time as our need continues to grow as we face the winter months. Our home bound seniors profoundly rely on our services. Our many thanks to this wonderful business and key supporter of several non-profit organizations.”
Michele went on to say, “The Warehouse 10 family has always supported the communities that we live in, and we will continue to find ways to help in our new Rockaway Beach community.”
Meals For Seniors, Inc. is a 17-year-old nonprofit organization providing hot, freshly cooked and nutritious meals to senior citizens in North Tillamook County. Meals are served on site three times a week at rented facilities at St. Mary By The Sea Church in Rockaway Beach as well as delivered to low-income, shut-in senior citizens. The organization is managed and operated by a group of strong and dedicated volunteers who hail from Garibaldi to Nehalem.
Seniors from North Tillamook County are welcome and encouraged to come for lunch which is served every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary By The Sea Church dining hall at 279 S. Pacific St. Rockaway Beach, Oregon 97136. If seniors are unable to attend and in need of food to be delivered, please call 503-812-2073.
