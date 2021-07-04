Bay City Public Works Director, Roy Markee, Councilwoman Helen Wright and her husband Steve, and a group of dedicated volunteers spent Saturday, June 19, assembling an 8’X12’ storage building for emergency preparedness supplies at Watts Park in Bay City. The volunteers included Darrell and Jacob Griffith, Greg Sweeney, Mike Rawson, Cathy Manis, Jack Long, Josh Keller, and Dallas Coleman.
A welcome hot lunch was supplied by Helen. A workday will be scheduled at a later date to complete the structure and construct a second storage building at an undecided location. If you would like to get involved, please attend the next emergency preparedness meeting on July 7 at 6:00 PM at City Hall.
