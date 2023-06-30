SOLVE is calling on all volunteers to help clean up our beaches the day after Independence Day. Each year, on the 4th of July, thousands of Oregonians head to the beach, riverbanks, and parks to celebrate.
After the celebrations are over, trash, harmful firework debris, and other litter are left behind. We are working hard to promote these events but could use any additional help that you could provide. Help us spread the word about these upcoming events.
With more volunteers, we can make an even bigger impact. A clean beach is a happy beach.
This summer, as the sun shines brighter, the temperatures rise, and the beaches and rivers beckon, it is the perfect time to reflect on the significance of preserving these natural treasures that bring joy and tranquility to our lives.
View the links below for more information about these events. Help us restore our beaches' natural beauty with a beach cleanup event on the 5th of July.
For us, summer is the season of caring for our beaches and waterways. We look forward to all the fun we are going to have and positive impacts that we will make through the numerous events already lined up on our calendar. Join us this summer for a season of volunteering and fun!
SOLVE was founded in 1969 with a focus on cleaning Oregon’s beautiful beaches. Nearly 55 years later we are continuing this tradition and we need your help. We are looking create new beach cleanup events and looking for leaders to host them for our annual Beach and River Cleanup series.
Every year, SOLVE hosts nearly 100 Beach & Riverside Cleanups in September. This year the events will be running from September 9th through September 17th, with the main events occurring Saturday, September 16th.
