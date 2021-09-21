Volunteers are needed for SOLVE’s annual Beach & Riverside Cleanup, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery, on Saturday, Sept. 25. Community members across the state will be hosting nearly 100 volunteer projects along Oregon’s beaches, parks, and neighborhoods. SOLVE encourages any Oregonian who wants to join the collective cleanup and restoration effort to sign up.
SOLVE’s Beach & Riverside Cleanup began in 1984 as a coastwide beach cleanup event. In 2010, SOLVE expanded the event to become statewide. Since the Beach & Riverside Cleanup’s inception, volunteers have removed 1.8 million pounds of litter and marine debris from Oregon’s natural areas and neighborhoods.
While most of the participating Beach & Riverside Cleanup projects will take place on Sept. 25, some will take place the weekend before, starting on Sept. 18, through the weekend after, ending on Oct. 3. This timeframe allows volunteers to participate during the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup Day, on September 18, National Public Lands Day, on September 25, and World Rivers Day, on September 26.
In the 2012 report "Stemming the Tide," the Ocean Conservancy estimated that 80% of the world’s marine plastic originates from inland sources. No matter which Beach & Riverside Cleanup project a volunteer chooses to participate in, they will be helping keep Oregon’s waterways clean, from source to sea.
Families, friends, neighbors, and businesses are all welcome to attend the Beach & Riverside Cleanup. Projects are occurring along the coast from Astoria to Brookings, and inland from Portland to Ashland, with many places in between.
Each volunteer project will provide the necessary tools and instruction to get the job done. Volunteers are encouraged to bring reusable work gloves and bags or buckets to cut back on the number of disposable items used.
Community members who would like to learn more about the Beach & Riverside Cleanup and register should visit solveoregon.org.
The Beach & Riverside Cleanup is held in partnership with the Oregon Lottery, with additional support from Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, Metro, Subaru of Portland, Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, Chevron, NAVEX Global, Fred Meyer, Facebook, Clean Water Services, Bamboo Sushi, The Coca-Cola Company, and Tillamook County Creamery Association
About SOLVE
SOLVE is a statewide non-profit organization that brings Oregonians together to improve our environment and build a legacy of stewardship. Since 1969, the organization has grown from a small, grassroots group to a national model of volunteer action. Today, SOLVE mobilizes and trains tens of thousands of volunteers of all ages across Oregon to clean and restore our neighborhoods and natural areas, and to build a legacy of stewardship for our state. Visit solveoregon.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.