Tillamook’s historic Hoquarton Slough waterfront will be the focus of a community work party from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. The City of Tillamook has partnered with the Tillamook Bay Watershed Council, the Tillamook County Historical Society and the Bay City Arts Center to bring the event together.
Volunteers are needed to work on invasive plant removal and trail maintenance throughout Hoquarton Park and the grounds of the Hoquarton Historical Interpretive Center (HHIC). Those with skills in building maintenance and restoration are also needed to work on the interior and exterior of the HHIC. The City is providing pizza and soft drinks for lunch, as well as gloves and hand-tools. Tillamook PUD has supplied wood chips for the trails.
“This is our first work party of the year due to COVID-19 concerns, but we are confident we can maintain social distancing while getting a lot of important work done,” said Charles Wooldridge, founder and manager of the HHIC project. “We’re excited to get the community back involved in this great project, and we really appreciate the help coming from all of our amazing partners.”
Hoquarton Park and the HHIC represent a decades-long partnership between the city, the county, and a number of local non-profits with the goal of providing a community center that showcases the significance of the Hoquarton Slough and its history. Hoquarton Slough was the original seaport and the center of industry for the City of Tillamook until the late 1950s. Today it is a beloved city park and greenway with beautiful views of the slough. The HHIC, located just east of the Tillamook Post Office, is a renovation project that is re-purposing one of the city’s oldest homes into a historical interpretive center and science lab, as well as the headquarters for the Tillamook County Historical Society.
Volunteers are asked to sign in at the desk in the parking lot of Hoquarton Park anytime from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and bring a friend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.