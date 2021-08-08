Stop by and visit Tillamook Beekeepers Association (TBA) at their fair booth Wednesday, Aug. 11, through Saturday, Aug. 14. The beekeepers have a new location this year in the main hall along the south wall.
The beekeepers have new displays, a new and improved observation hive, new signage, and in general a new look. And of course, the cheese loaf hive will be there for the fund raising raffle at noon Aug. 14. Twenty-four TBA volunteers will be manning the booth all dressed in new TBA logo polo shirts and happy smiles.
Many Tillamook Beekeepers Association members have entered honey in the miscellaneous farm products category. Stop by the Land Products area to see who has the best honey in Tillamook. Three categories of honey; white, light amber, and dark amber all with first, second and third place ribbons and a $25 cash prize for best overall honey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.