The Tillamook Family Counseling Center and Northwest Parenting will be presenting a Virtual Self-Care Workshop for Parents and Caregivers at 6-7:30pm on Monday, March 28th.
In this workshop participants will learn about: The benefits of Self care, 3 self care strategies that can be used for adults and youth, Self care practices other local parents are utilizing, and learn about Parent supports provided by Tillamook Family Counseling Center and Northwest Parenting.
This training is being offered at no charge to participants that live in the Northwest Parenting region (Tillamook County, Clatsop County, and Columbia County). Register early, limited space available. This training is limited to 20 participants. Participants who attend this training will receive a follow-up self care packet.
If you are interested in registering for this free virtual series email Melissacs@tfcc.org or call (503)842-8201 ext. # 276.
