There will be a virtual reading from 7-9 p.m. May 25 by the participants in the recently completed writing workshop - "Making Art From Life: Writing Your Life Stories."
Over the course of the 10-week workshop, sponsored by Art Accelerated, the participants worked on creating short stories based on both the real and imagined stories of their lives. The writing is not exactly memoir, nor is it fiction, but rather a combination of the two. The emphasis was on creating lively, well-constructed stories, using the techniques of fiction writing, while incorporating the richness of lives well lived.
Readers will include: Dori Bash, Stevie Burden, Ciel Downing, Julianne Johnson, Rico Kramer, Sally McGee, Kitt Patten, and, instructor Butch Freedman.
Sign up as soon as possible at artaccelerated.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.