Bob Bailey from the Elakha Alliance will discuss the Oregon Sea Otter Feasibility Study on Oct. 14 as part of the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council’s speaker series. This study evaluated the essential considerations around sea otter reintroduction to Oregon including population dynamics, habitat suitability, ecological considerations, social and economic impacts, legal requirements, logistics, and more.
Bob Bailey is the board president for the Elakha Alliance. He spent nearly 40 years in coastal and ocean planning and management for the state of Oregon. The Elakha Alliance’s mission is to restore a healthy population of sea otters to the Oregon Coast and thereby make Oregon’s marine and coastal ecosystem more robust and resilient.
Sea otters are a keystone species whose predation and behavior have a profound effect on the mix of species around them. In their absence, Oregon’s marine ecosystem has suffered, becoming ecologically less diverse.
The talk will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 14, hosted on Zoom, and is free to the public. You can find the link at https://lnwc.nehalem.org/?page_id=732 or on the event at www.facebook.com/lnwc1. You can also contact the watershed council at lnwc@nehalemtel.net.
A recording of this presentation will also be posted on the LNWC’s YouTube channel with other recorded presentations. Just search for “Lower Nehalem Watershed Council” on YouTube.
Prior to the presentation the LNWC will be holding a meeting of the board. This is a great opportunity to hear about Lower Nehalem Watershed Council activities, organizational health, and to connect with the council. The board meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and end just before the presentation begins.
Stay posted for the Lower Nehalem Watershed’s Speaker Series other great talks coming up:
· Oct. 14: “Restoring Sea Otters to the Oregon Coast” w/ John Goodell, Elakha Alliance
· Nov. 11: “Using Bird Inventories for Tidal Slough Habitat Assessment” w/ Sarah Rhodig, Portland State University
