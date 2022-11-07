Environmental DNA for Pacific Lamprey Conservation w/ Dr. Kellie Carim

On November 10th, 2022 Dr Kellie Carim, Research Ecologist at the Aldo Leopold Wilderness Research Institute, will share her recent work on mapping Pacific Lamprey populations using environmental DNA sampling. Environmental DNA sampling, also known as eDNA, is the process of taking water samples and sequencing the DNA found there to identify what species are using that area of a stream or river.

In 2021, Dr Carim, the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council, and other regional partners coordinated to sample for Pacific Lamprey in the Nehalem Basin. All together, they sampled 42 locations within the watershed! Those samples were then processed by Dr Carim in her lab at the Aldo Leopold Wilderness Research Institute. The result is a better map of Pacific Lamprey distribution in the Nehalem Basin.

