On November 10th, 2022 Dr Kellie Carim, Research Ecologist at the Aldo Leopold Wilderness Research Institute, will share her recent work on mapping Pacific Lamprey populations using environmental DNA sampling. Environmental DNA sampling, also known as eDNA, is the process of taking water samples and sequencing the DNA found there to identify what species are using that area of a stream or river.
In 2021, Dr Carim, the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council, and other regional partners coordinated to sample for Pacific Lamprey in the Nehalem Basin. All together, they sampled 42 locations within the watershed! Those samples were then processed by Dr Carim in her lab at the Aldo Leopold Wilderness Research Institute. The result is a better map of Pacific Lamprey distribution in the Nehalem Basin.
Dr. Kellie Carim is a Research Ecologist at the Aldo Leopold Wilderness Research Institute in Missoula, MT. She received her B.A. in Biology from Carleton College and her Ph.D. in Fish and Wildlife Biology from the University of Montana. Her research combines genetics tools and information, as well as aquatic ecology to inform stewardship of wilderness areas, and to understand the benefits of wilderness to broader landscapes and ecosystems. Her research interests are broad and include engaging diverse partnerships to address conservation and management of aquatic resources. In her spare time, she enjoys cross-country ski racing and spending time outdoors with her partner, Tyler, and her best (canine) friend, Ravi.
The talk will be on November 10th at 7 pm, hosted on Zoom, and is free to the public. The zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84302984100 or on the Facebook event at www.facebook.com/lnwc1. You can also contact the watershed council at info@nehalemwatershed.org. A recording of this presentation will also be posted on the LNWC’s YouTube channel with our other recorded presentations. Just search for “Lower Nehalem Watershed Council” on YouTube.
Stay posted for the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council’s Speaker Series other great talks coming up:
· December: Kristin Bayans (NCLC), Oregon’s Marine Reserves in 2023
· January: Andy Bluhm (OSU), Role of Red Alder in the Oregon Coast Range
This event is FREE and open to the public.
