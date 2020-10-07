Calling all budding nature and landscape photographers: Join the Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS and professional photographer Jim Young for a virtual photography course starting Thursday, Oct. 8. This multi-day course is designed for emerging photographers who want to learn the basics of photography and composition.
The series kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 with an introduction to photography with Jim Young. Then, photographers are encouraged to head out into nature over the next week to put their brand new skills to use.
The following class will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, with an opportunity to have your photography reviewed with an honest (but kind) critique of any submitted photos.
Participants will need to have their own camera and should be familiar with transferring photos to a computer.
The instructor, Jim Young, is a resident of Netarts/Oceanside and has been working as a professional photographer for many years. Young also had a long and successful career as a marine biologist. He now spends his time documenting the beauty of the North Oregon Coast area and other places he travels to through the lens.
This event is part of the Explore Nature series of hikes, walks, paddles and outdoor adventures. Explore Nature events are hosted by a consortium of volunteer community and non-profit organizations, and are meaningful nature-based experiences which highlight the unique beauty of Tillamook County and the work being done to preserve and conserve the area’s natural resources and natural resource-based economy.
To register, visit explorenatureseries.com. And be sure to follow the Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS and the Explore Nature Series on Facebook and Instagram for more educational events.
