In an effort to assist Oregon community college students to successfully transition to a four-year college or university, Oregon’s community colleges and four-year universities collaborate each year on a statewide Oregon Transfer Days.
For 2021, Oregon Transfer Days is going virtual Jan. 19 with two “tours” available; one at 10 a.m. and another at 3:30 p.m. To attend, find a registration link on Tillamook Bay Community College’s Facebook page.
Schools attending this year include the University of Oregon, Oregon State University, Portland State, Southern Oregon University, Eastern Oregon University, OIT and Pacific University. Representatives from each school will meet with students virtually to share information on their campus offerings, admissions requirements, and how to choose courses wisely.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for students to interact with four-year universities in Oregon on transfer options, degree information, admissions, and more,” noted Robert Moore, TBCC registrar. “Our student services staff will be on hand to answer questions about requesting transcripts, deciding on a major, and different universities to consider.”
All students from across Tillamook County are welcome and encouraged to attend, whether they are actively planning to transfer, or just starting to consider their four-year degree opportunities.
