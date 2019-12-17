Willamette Connections Academy teacher Cathi Thompson from Knappa organized a fun and educational field trip for a group of around 10 participants from the school. Tillamook Creamery Brand Ambassador Duncan Fernandez took the group on an informative tour of the facility.
Reflections from those attending the trip
The Stone family from Tillamook:
“My kids and I love learning about our community’s rich history,” said mother and Learning Coach Eric Stone from Tillamook.
“I learned a lot about making cheese. It was awesome,” said Jazmyn Stone, fifth grade student at Willamette Connections Academy.
“My favorite part was the sliding information cards about the different kinds of cows,” said Elijah Stone.
The Johnson family from Canby:
“It was great to visit the creamery and take our school day on the road,” explained mother and Learning Coach Kari Johnson.
“I had a great time learning about cheese,” said Connor Johnson, a second grader at Willamette Connections Academy.”
“I enjoy the flexibility of attending online school as it allows me to get work done and enjoy a Friday field trip,” said freshman Delaney Johnson.
About Willamette Connections Academy
Willamette Connections Academy is a recently-approved statewide tuition-free, full-time public virtual charter school that students attend from home. The school is authorized by the Scio School District and will begin serving students in grades K-12 in the 2019-20 school year.
Willamette Connections Academy utilizes the nationally-recognized Connections Academy program, combining Oregon-certified teachers, high-quality curriculum, technology tools, electives, clubs and community experiences to create a safe, supportive environment for families seeking a personalized, flexible approach to education.
For more information, call 888-478-9474 or visit the school’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.