SALEM - A new service in the Gorge will help veterans travel to their health-care related appointments; Tillamook County will be able continue operating its transportation services for veterans; and Veterans on The Go in Klamath County is receiving financial support for its extensive veterans' healthcare transportation program. And there are more improvements coming out of the latest round of funding in the Rural Veterans Healthcare Transportation program, a partnership between ODOT and the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs.
Last week, the Oregon Transportation Commission approved these awards, based on recommendations from the Public Transportation Advisory Committee, in conjunction with a committee of veterans and allied professionals in veterans’ services, transit and healthcare areas. In total, commissioners approved seven projects for $337,032 in grant funding. These awards provide important transportation options in rural parts of the state for those who have served.
The RVHT was created in 2021 through Oregon House Bill 2139. It sets aside $650,000 for transportation of Oregon’s rural veterans seeking physical, mental and/or behavioral healthcare, recognizing the unmet need to connect veterans with these services.
A second round of applications closed on January 14. Recommendations for the balance of the available funding will be presented for Oregon Transportation Commission approval in March.
For more information: Shelley M. Snow, Communications, 503-881-5362
